Stars react to deadly blast outside Ariana Grande concert

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY , TEGNA 9:22 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

Shock filled Twitter following a deadly blast Monday night outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The Greater Manchester Police Department reported via Twitter that 19 people have been confirmed dead "with around 50 others injured." With many searching for answers, stars took to social media to mourn.

Nicki Minaj said she ached for her "sister" and all those affected.

Bruno Mars had "no words" to describe how he felt about the tragedy.

Cher, who performed Sunday night in Las Vegas, sent her prayers.

Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken."

British pop star Ellie Goulding sent her love.

Demi Lovato teared up at the news.

The Rock sent a message out to the victims and their families.

Josh Groban shared simple heartbreak.

Sam Claflin urged people to "stop spreading hate."

John Stamos was on tour with the Beach Boys nearby.

