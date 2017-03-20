The Internet is freaking out over this giant chicken

Don't panic: This is just a regular chicken on a farm in Osage, Iowa. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

What the cluck?

Early Sunday morning, when most of the Internet was taking a break from their obsession with the NCAA men's basketball tournament, they were likely having nightmares about a giant chicken. It started on Twitter, when a user with the handle @LifesBook_Ceo shared this clip:

Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

No, this isn't footage from Jurassic Park, or someone in costume (as many users on Twitter understandably thought). It is an actual chicken. In fact, stick around until the end of the video and you'll spot a second, large chicken.

Naturally, this beast has ruffled Twitter's feathers.

Psa: please stop retweeting the video of the giant chicken, y'all are scaring me — Coconut Head (@c0conut_head) March 20, 2017

Just watched the big chicken video, and no shit, did we really think we could cut funding to PBS without Big Bird's family coming after us — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 19, 2017

Me after seeing that video of that giant ass chicken pic.twitter.com/3thzRBSlzf — rosa (@RosaCarryon) March 20, 2017

I've been thinking about the video of the giant chicken all day and I know it's gonna give me nightmares — yova (@yovabundra) March 20, 2017

However, some are still not convinced this is real, because it's the Internet, of course:

I still refuse to believe that giant chicken video is real — Connor Guy (@cgu42) March 20, 2017

I have watched that video of the giant chicken like 20 times and it still puzzles me I need answers 🐔 they can't be real surely — Scarlett 🖤 (@emogrrlscarlett) March 20, 2017

The average weight of a chicken varies on the breed, but chickens can weigh as little as 1.5 pounds or as much as eight pounds. In the case of this monster fowl, several Twitter users have deduced it's a Brahma chicken. Females weigh as much as 14 pounds, while the males can weigh up to 18 pounds, according to The Livestock Conservancy, an organization focused on animal conservation.

Mashable reports the original video was likely posted to a Facebook group which appears devoted to chickens like the Brahma. The group page is also great nightmare fuel for those seeking more images of giant chickens.

