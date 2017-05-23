'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue

Chris Blue represents Team Alicia in the Season 1 finale of 'The Voice.' (Photo: Tyler Golden, NBC)

The best was last. The winner of Season 12 of The Voice is Chris Blue, the last contestant chosen during the blind auditions.

The worship leader from Knoxville, Tenn., has made his coach, Alicia Keys, a first-time winning coach of the NBC competition.

Blue performed original song Money on You; a duet with Keys of Prince's Diamonds and Pearls; and the showstopping closer, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation, on Monday's performance finale.

On Tuesday's finale, he performed Everybody Hurts with Usher. Blue beat Team Blake Shelton's Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden and Team Adam Levine's Jesse Larson. Musical guests who performed on the broadcast included Gladys Knight, Rascal Flatts, CeeLo Green, Luis Fons, Daddy Yankee, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Zedd, Alessia Cara, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus who dedicated Malibu to Ariana Grande and the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

