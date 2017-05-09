These are the best and worst states for working moms

It is not easy to be a working mom! Photo credit: Thinkstock (Photo: g-stockstudio)

Vermont is the best state in America for working moms, according to a study released Monday.

Minnesota, New Jersey and Delaware follow close behind on WalletHub's Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

States and the District of Columbia were ranked by the personal-finance website in three areas: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

New York has the best day care quality score and Idaho has the lowest. Mississippi has the cheapest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary. The District of Columbia, which has the highest child-care costs compared to salary, has the most pediatricians per 100,000 residents. South Dakota has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives and North Dakota has the lowest female unemployment rate.

Here's a look at the best and worst overall states for working moms:

Best states

1. Vermont

2. Minnesota

3. New Jersey

4. Delaware

5. Connecticut

6. Massachusetts

7. Maine

8. Rhode Island

9. New York

10. Illinois

Worst states

51. Alabama

50. Louisiana

49. Nevada

48. Arizona

47. Alaska

46. Mississippi

45. Idaho

44. New Mexico

43. West Virginia

42. Wyoming

