Trump already plotting 2020 re-election (complete with slogan)

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York in his first news conference in nearly six months, a little more than a week before his inauguration. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Donald Trump and his aides have made no secret of the fact they are already looking toward a re-election bid in 2020.

Apparently, they even have a new slogan.

The New York businessman who won the presidency by campaigning on the mantra "Make America Great Again" says he plans to update that motto three years from now: "Keep America Great."

Trump trademarked his campaign slogan for 2016, and he indicated to The Washington Post he plans to do so again.

According to the Post:

"Halfway through his interview with The Washington Post, Trump shared a bit of news: He already has decided on his slogan for a reelection bid in 2020.

“Are you ready?” he said. “ ‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.”

“Get me my lawyer!” the president-elect shouted.

Two minutes later, one arrived."

