Trump speaks alongside PM Netanyahu in Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump arrived in Israel Monday, continuing his visit to the Middle East. During a grand welcome ceremony, to which Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made attendance mandatory for all government ministers, Trump said he hoped to "reaffirm the unbreakable bond" between the U.S. and Israel. Trump and Netanyahu will speak together again Monday afternoon. You can watch the event live in the player above.

Trump's schedule over the two-day Israeli leg includes visits to Christian and Jewish holy sites, meetings with Israel's president and prime minister, and a trip to Bethlehem to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The visit is part of a carefully constructed theme of Trump's first foreign trip as president. By visiting countries that are the spiritual homes of Islam, Judaism and Catholic Christianity, Trump is seeking unity as he dives head-first into some of the most intractable conflicts in the world.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM