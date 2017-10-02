WATCH | Jason Aldean on stage in Las Vegas when deadly shooting began

(Photo: Luke Broadick)

LAS VEGAS -- It’s the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

At least 50 people are dead with more than 200 hurt after gunfire erupted late Sunday at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the shots first rang out.

Cell phone video captured the moment Aldean rushed off stage as the crowd started running for cover.

Authorities say the 64-year-old suspect, identified as Stephen Paddock, was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel when he opened fire on the concertgoers below.

Paddock is dead. Police believe he killed himself.

Two off-duty officers are among the dead.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM