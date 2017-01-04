WATCH: Llama enjoys brief taste of freedom

ATHENS, Georgia (NBC) -- Deputies in Georgia have caught a llama that was on the loose Wednesday afternoon.

Several people saw the llama wandering around a busy road with several shopping centers.

Deputies were eventually able to corner the animal behind a cookout restaurant.

Authorities called the Southeast Llama Rescue Group to recover the animal.

Officials say the llama was owned by someone who lived in the county.

The owner was away from his home when the animal escaped.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved