'Wheel of Fortune' contestant epically flubs puzzle with one letter missing

'No...' Pat Sajak after this guy's guess. (Photo: CBS)

Boy, are we glad our epic fails aren't captured on television.

On Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune, one contestant's victory was close enough to taste. He had just one letter remaining in the puzzle that was the title of Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A Streetcar Named Desire. He was only missing an "M."

The problem is "NA_ED" also looks like it could be "naked," at least to this contestant. So, he guessed a "K."

Nope, Twitter couldn't believe it either.

Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this:



A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE



He asked for a K.



I’m gonna go lie down. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 21, 2017

A guy missed this on Wheel of Fortune: A Streetcar Na_ed Desire. He said it was A Streetcar Naked Desire pic.twitter.com/0MI8D4OSlY — Yankee Man (@MyBoyJeter) March 22, 2017

I signed up for twitter bc the guy on @WheelofFortune said K for "A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE" and I laughed so hard I HAD to tell someone. 😂😂😂 — Pebble The Pibble (@pebblethepibble) March 21, 2017

A puzzle on Wheel of Fortune



A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE



Guy asked for a K.



I'll show myself out. — LaKeena McGee (@KeenaMcGee) March 21, 2017

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed "A Streetcar Naked Desire" I'm so done pic.twitter.com/ZsYdc3BmAA — Emily Weiss (@emily_weiss28) March 21, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM