100+ Kmart, Sears stores to close this spring

More than 100 Sears and Kmart stores will close in March and April, Sears Holdings announced Thursday.
The list of unprofitable stores is comprised of 39 Sears locations in 22 states and 64 Kmart sites in 29 states.
Liquidation sales at the stores will begin as soon as Jan. 12, according to Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Sears Holdings.
Store employees will receive severance pay and may apply for jobs at other Kmart and Sears stores.
Though U.S. retail holiday sales were better than they've been in years -- up 4.9%, the largest increase since 2011, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse -- the industry continues to suffer.
The Sears and Kmart news came the same day Macy's announced that it was cutting 5,000 jobs and shuttering an additional seven stores in six states.
Sears stock closed at $3.58, down 18 cents or 4.79%, on Thursday.
Here's the complete list:
Kmart
1 Kmart Plaza/State Hwy. 89, Cabot, Ark., early April
8701 W. McDowell, Tolleson, Ariz., early April
750 W. Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low, Ariz., early April
301 Gardner Field Road, Taft, Calif., early April
8017 S. Atlantic Ave., Cudahy, Calid, mid‐March
1670 E. 4th St., Ontario, Calif., early April
1570 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande , Calif., early April
2685 Hilltop Drive, Redding, Calif, early April
3020 N. Nevada St., Colorado Springs, Colo. early April
1002 E. Hwy 50, Clermont, Fla., early March
10301 SE U.S. Hwy. 441, Belleview, Fla. early April
3711 E. Silver Spring Blvd., Ocala, Fla., early April
430 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, Ga., early April
2525 Dawson Road, Albany, Ga., early April
950 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, Ga., early April
2501 N. Broadway St., Red Oak, Iowa, early April
7501 Hickman Road, Urbandale, Iowa, early April
Route 149 West, W. Frankfort, Ill., early April
3404 Broadway St., Mt. Vernon, Ill. early April
1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford, Ill., early April
5101 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, Ind., early April
3175 W. 3rd St., Bloomington, Ind., early April
4830 S. Broadway St., Wichita, Kan., early April
2440 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, Ky., early April
3555 Hwy. 190, Mandeville, La., early April
1647 Crofton Centre, Crofton, Md., early April
301 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, Md., early April
67300 Main St., Richmond, Mich., early April
205 South Greenville W. Drive, Greenville, Mich., early April
1700 Cedar St., Helena, Mont., early April
3300 Harrison Ave., Butte, Mont. early April
706 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, N.C., early April
2515 Horner Blvd., Sanford, N.C., early April
395 Westgate Plaza Road, Franklin, N.C., early April
175 Freedom Way, Midway Park, N.C., early April
815 E. Innes St., Salisbury, N.C., early April
701 5th Ave., SE, Devils Lake, N.D., early April
Milton Road, Rochester, N.H., early April
1235 S. 2nd St., Raton, N.M., early April
2100 E. Tucumcari Blvd., Tucumcari, N.M., early April
4500 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, Nev., early April
2671 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas. Nev., early April
57 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, N.Y., early April
2100 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, Ohio, early April
4010 W. Owen Garriott Road, Enid, Okla., early April
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, Pa., early April
2900 N. Elmira St., Sayre, Pa., early April
463 N. Enola Rts. 11 & 15, Enola, Pa., early April
5050 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa., early April
5 Laurel Mall, Hazleton Township, Pa., early April
1874 N. Township Blvd., Pittston, Pa., early April
2235 E. State St., Hermitage, Pa., early April
3301 Aramingo Ave. Philadelphia, Pa., early April
491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, Pa., early April
650 Old Willow Ave., Honesdale, Pa., early April
190 Cumberland Square, Crossville, Tenn., early April
230 Longhollow Pike, Goodlettsville, Tenn., early April
1317 Tusculum Blvd. Greeneville, Tenn., early April
1400 Wildcat Drive, Portland, Texas, early April
2 Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, Vt., early April
1201 N.W. Louisiana, Chehalis, Wash., early April
5636 U.S. Route 60 E., Huntington, W.V., early April
102 Emily Drive ,Clarksburg, W.V., early April
1477 Maccorkle Ave., St Albans, W.V., early April
Sears
5900 Old Seward Hwy. Anchorage, Alaska, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
1679 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
24137 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, Calif., mid‐March
9000 Northgate Mall, San Rafael, Calif., early April
100 Brea Mall, Brea, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
100 Westminster Mall, Westminster, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
5540 Winfield Blvd., San Jose, Calif., mid‐March
3240 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington., Del., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
5900 W. Glades Road, Boca Raton, Fla., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
2930 Watson Blvd., Centerville, Ga., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)
2060 Crossroads Blvd., Waterloo, Iowa, early April
200 W. Hanley Ave., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
1543 Poleline Road E., Twin Falls, Idaho, early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)
Orland Square Mall, Orland Park , Ill., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
1602 State Road 50, Bourbonnais, Ill., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)
3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion, Ill., early April
1100 S. Green River Road, Evansville, Ind., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
1100 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, Mass., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
693 Stillwater Ave., Bangor, Maine, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
2700 State St., Bismarck, N.D., early April
1201 Hooper Ave., Toms River, N.J., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
195 N. Broadway, Hicksville, N.Y., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
1300 Ulster Ave., Kingston, N.Y., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)
6000 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati , Ohio, early April
3030 Gateway St., Springfield, Ore., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)
1260 Lloyd Center, Portland, Ore., early April
1008 Ross Park Mall Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
7300 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., early April
1155 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
2200 N. Maple Ave., Rapid City, S.D., early April
1000 Hwy. 6, Houston, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
4511 N. Midkiff Road, Midland, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, early January)
12625 N. I‐H 35, Austin, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)
1000 Newgate Mall, Ogden Utah, early April
15711 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline, Wash., early April
1701 S. Commons St., Federal Way Wash., early April
121 N.E. Hampe Way, Chehalis, Wash., early April
1555 Green Bay Plaza, Green Bay, Wis., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)
Brookfield Square, Brookfield, Wis., mid‐March
