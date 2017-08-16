Baltimore removes Confederate statues in wake of Charlottesville

A monument featuring Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, left, and Robert E. Lee stands in Wyman park in Baltimore, MD near Johns Hopkins University. (Photo: Sean Dougherty, USA TODAY)

Baltimore removed several Confederate statues early Wednesday, just days after violent protests erupted in Charlottesville, Va., over the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Baltimore City Council voted Monday to remove four Confederate statues from public parks around the city,The Baltimore Sun reported.Early Wednesday, police accompanied crews who removed the statues from their bases and loaded them onto trucks.

Among the statues removed was a Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson monument from Wyman Park Dell, which was dedicated in 1948.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said crews worked to remove the statues from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., The Baltimore Sun reported.

Crane is here at #Tubman (Wyman) dell park to remove the #JacksonandLee monument pic.twitter.com/rU8hqVYAcB — Baltimore BLOC (@BmoreBloc) August 16, 2017

baltimore city is removing confederate statues in the dark of night. sneaky af and i like it. 🖤🙌😻 pic.twitter.com/EOhGATLDjR — teresa ❄️✊🏼 (@gattamelata3) August 16, 2017

The removal comes amid mounting pressure across the country to relocate Confederate-related statues from public spaces in cities and towns across the United States.

There are more than 700 Confederate statues and monuments across at least 31 states.

