Facebook outage has everyone freaking out

Andrew Weil, TEGNA 1:07 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

It appears Facebook is dealing with an extended outage impacting many users on its desktop and mobile sites. 

According to Outage Report, users began reporting issues with Facebook around 11:11 a.m. Eastern time. More than an hour later, and those problems appear to be ongoing. 

 

 

Some users also reported having problems with Instagram. 

 

 

A Facebook spokesperson told Mashable that the company is aware of the issue and are "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." 

Facebook has since posted an update on its developers site saying its investigating an "increased level of API errors." 

Unsurprisingly, everyone turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations and see if it was just them having problems. (Spoiler alert: It wasn't).  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

