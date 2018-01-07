Golden Globes 2018: Winners list

The new 2009 Golden Globe statuettes are on display during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

Who won big at this year's 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best film and TV in 2017?

Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the night.

Best Picture – Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird” -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” -- WINNER

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” -- WINNER

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” -- WINNER

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” -- WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” -- WINNER

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” -- WINNER

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Animated Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco” -- WINNER

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade” -- WINNER

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water” -- WINNER

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman -- WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” -- WINNER

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

Best Television Series – Comedy

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” -- WINNER

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Big Little Lies” -- WINNER

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” -- WINNER

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” -- WINNER

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” -- WINNER

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” -- WINNER

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” -- WINNER

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” -- WINNER

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” -- WINNER

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Oprah Winfrey

