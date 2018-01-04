Here what's in the controversial new book about the Trump White House

'Fire and Fury' by Michael Wolff. (Photo: Henry Holt via USA Today)

What can you expect to find in the new explosive new book about the Trump administration that drops next week? Details about Steve Bannon saying Donald Trump Jr. committed treason, and Donald Trump wondering who former House Speaker John Boehner was, for starters.

The book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, has already been knocked by President Trump and the White House. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders described it as "filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House."

For his part, author Michael Wolff says he was granted significant access to the White House and claimed he had "something like a semi-permanent seat on a couch in the West Wing."

Here are some highlights from the book, per excerpts published by The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal and New York magazine:

Bannon calls Trump Jr. meeting with Russian lawyer 'treasonous'

Shortly after reports surfaced about a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., other Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer that took place in June 2016, Steve Bannon told Wolff: "The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers."

He continued: “Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

And he was not impressed by the Trump kids

If the meeting with the Russian lawyer had to take place, it should have been done at a "Holiday Inn in Manchester, N.H., with your lawyers who meet with these people," he said.

"You never see it, you never know it, because you don't need to ... But that's the brain trust that they had," Bannon said, in an apparent insult to Trump Jr. The meeting, which Trump Jr. took with the hopes of getting information from the Russian government to damage Hillary Clinton's campaign, took place at Trump Tower in New York.

Bannon is also quoted as calling Ivanka Trump as "dumb as a brick."

Henry Kissinger on Bannon, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

According to the Guardian, the division between Bannon and Trump's daughter and son-in-law is a recurring theme in the book.

Former secretary of state Henry Kissinger said of the contentious relationship: "It is a war between the Jews and the non-Jews."

Words from Trump associate Thomas Barrack

"He's not only crazy, he's stupid," Barrack, one of Trump's oldest friends, reportedly told a friend about Trump. (Barrack has issued a statement denying this quote.)

Michael Flynn initially brushed off taking money from Russians for a speech

Flynn, who would later go on to become Trump's national security adviser, was paid $45,000 for speaking at an anniversary conference for RT, the state-funded Russian TV network, in 2015, given that he was campaigning for Trump. Per New York magazine, his friends said it wasn't a good idea.

"Well, it would only be a problem if we won," he said.

Who's John Boehner?

Former head of Fox News Roger Ailes reportedly told Trump that he needed "a son of a b**** as your chief of staff, and you need a son of a b**** who knows Washington." He suggested John Boehner, the former Republican speaker of the House.

"Who's that?" Trump replied.

(Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that this is inaccurate.)

Ann Coulter is why Jared Kushner is not chief of staff

Kushner was apparently one choice for Trump's chief of staff.

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter reportedly put a stop to that.

She said: "Nobody is apparently telling you this. But you can't. You just can't hire your children."

Rupert Murdoch isn't a big fan

After Trump met with Silicon Valley executives, he reportedly spoke with media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch advised Trump that working on H-1B visas may not jibe with the immigration promises Trump had made during the campaign.

"What a f***ing idiot," Murdoch apparently said.

Don't forget that Trump, Scarborough and Brzezinski were chummy

Months before he hurled graphic insults at the Morning Joe hosts, Trump had lunch with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi. He first inquired about their relationship, then told them to "just get married." When Kushner, also present at the lunch, volunteered to marry them, Trump jumped in:

"What? What are you talking about? Why would they want you to marry them when I could marry them? When they could be married by the president! At Mar-a-Lago!"

