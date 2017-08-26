Hurricane Harvey downgraded to Category 1; over 200K without power

Waves pound the shore from approaching Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hurricane Harvey has intensified into a hurricane and is aiming for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain and 125 mph winds. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hurricane Harvey has settled over southeast Texas early Saturday after making landfall as a Category 4 storm in Texas late Friday, bringing with it 130-mph winds and unleashing flash floods, storm surges and up to three feet of rain.

Harvey is the first major hurricane — classified as Category 3 or above — to hit the USA since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Harvey gradually weakened after hitting the coastal cities, with the National Hurricane Center downgrading it to a Category 2 storm though it still sustained 110-mph winds.

"This is going to be a very major disaster," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who declared a State of Disaster for 30 counties and requested 700 National Guard members to be activated. Abbott announced late Friday that federal authorities granted his request for emergency disaster relief associated with the expected damage from Harvey.

He warned of record-setting flooding in multiple regions of the state and urged people to get out of harm's way. “You don’t want to put yourself in a situation where you could be subject to a search and rescue.”

Some forecasts are calling for as much as a mind-boggling 60 inches (that's five feet) of rain from Harvey.

NEW: #Harvey continues to intensify and is now a category 4 #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/7CkJkuafTb — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

As the storm came ashore northeast of Corpus Christi, utilities in the area reported tens of thousands of customers were without power.

City Manager Kevin Carruth confirmed that there are damages to the seaside town of Rockport. Responders were out while the eye of the storm was over the city but planned to return to safety once the eye passes.

“We’re not going to be able to get everywhere within the short window we have before the eye leaves,” Carruth said.

He said 10 people were being treated for injuries suffered in roof collapses.

There is tree damage all around the city and the courthouse suffered major damage. There was a cargo trailer that is halfway in the building, Carruty said.

There were also reports on social media that parts of a high school had collapsed, but he did not know if that was true and was trying to get confirmation.

He did not have an estimated of how many collapsed buildings or residences there were at this time.

Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Sims told the Associated Press there are about 15 volunteer firefighters hunkered down at the city’s fire station waiting for conditions to improve enough for their vehicles to safely travel and to assess the damage to the city of about 10,000 people.

“There’s nothing we can do at this moment. We are anxious to get out there and make assessments, but we’re hunkered down for now,” he said.

Earlier Friday, Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios offered ominous advice, telling KIII-TV those who chose to stay put “should make some type of preparation to mark their arm with a Sharpie pen,” implying doing so would make it easier for rescuers to identify them.

As many as 1.25 million Texans could lose power from the storm, according to forecast models at Texas A&M University.

With some 700,000 people living in the hurricane warning zone — roughly half of them around Corpus Christi — traffic backups tied up heavily traveled roads such as Interstate 37 as people move toward San Antonio and other inland locations.

The National Weather Service warned that Harvey could linger for days and even spin back offshore to regenerate in the Gulf before heading toward Louisiana.

"The flooding will be catastrophic and life-threatening," weather service director Louis Uccellini said in a statement. "The economic impact will likely be devastating."

Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months, the weather service in Corpus Christi said.

President Trump weighed in on the storm earlier Friday, tweeting that he is "closely monitoring" and "here to assist as needed."

I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

All seven Texas counties on the coast from Corpus Christi to the western end of Galveston Island have ordered the mandatory evacuations of tens of thousands of residents from low-lying areas.

Most people heeded the warnings to clear out of exposed or low-lying areas. In Bloomington, Texas, more than 60 residents checked into a Red Cross shelter in this city 78 miles north of Corpus Christi and square in the path of the hurricane.

Inside a high school basketball stadium, residents lingered on cots, stockpiled blankets or checked on relatives via cell phones.

For Michelle Pettis, 24, the retreat to the shelter was an easy decision: The trailer home in which she lives with her 4-year-old daughter, Aubrey Cardenas, and 1-year-old son, Ethan Cardenas, wasn't stable enough and her mother was in Florida on vacation.

She gathered pictures, important documents, blankets and toys for the kids and moved into the shelter Thursday night.

More so than strong winds, its Harvey's pounding rains that motivated her to move, she said.

"Flooding is what scares me the most," Pettis said. "We don't know how long it's going to last or what it's going to do."

Thomas Westgate, a Red Cross supervisor at the shelter, said the gym is equipped to house about 300 residents. Residents have been trickling in all day, as they realize the enormity and intensity of the storm heading their way, he said.

The Red Cross has designated the storm and shelters a "Level 6," one of the highest rankings it has. "This could be a huge event," Westgate said.

William Foster, 55, and Yolanda Guajardo, 47, who share a trailer home in Placido, Texas, initially disagreed about how best to ride out Harvey: He wanted to stay home, she wanted to evacuate to a shelter.

Guajardo won. On Friday, the two shared cigarettes outside the Red Cross shelter in Bloomington, where they moved into Thursday night.

"I'm expecting thunder, lightning, things flying around," she said. "I'm afraid."

Voluntary evacuations have been urged for Corpus Christi and for the Bolivar Peninsula, where many homes were washed away by the storm surge of Hurricane Ike in 2008. Corpus Christi city councilman Greg Smith, who represents Padre Island, said residents who stay could be stranded for days if the storm surge surpasses 10 feet.

State transportation officials were considering when to turn all evacuation routes from coastal areas into one-way traffic arteries headed inland.

John Barton, a former deputy executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation, predicted state officials will do this before the storm hits, but said timing and determining where to use it are the key factors. Storms change paths and if contraflow starts too early, supplies such as extra gasoline needed to support impacted areas can’t get in, he said.

Outside Tabernacle of Praise Church, Pastor Freddy Naranjo and a small band of men were boarding up the front entrance of the beige building.

Amid the sharp, shrill grinds of an electric saw, Naranjo said he and his group spent about two hours at Home Depot for supplies the night before. They secured his home, slept about three hours and began work securing the church, he said.

Naranjo plans to stay in town and return to the church as soon as possible after the storm’s passage.

“We’re hoping to have church Sunday,” he said. “You know us. We live for that.”

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and county officials stopped short of ordering a mandatory evacuation for the city, but they said residents who stay are risking their lives.

One of the toughest tasks after Hurricane Harvey trudges ashore will fall to Jeff Saunders, director of Texas Task Force 1, one of 28 federal teams under FEMA's National Urban Search and Rescue System.

In a typical hurricane that hits a coast and keeps moving, Saunders would wait until winds died down to weak tropical storm strength before dispatching his teams to help local law enforcement rescue residents off rooftops or from flood-ravaged homes.

But since Harvey is forecast to stall over the region for several days, he may not have that luxury, Saunders said.

Nine water squads are spread out across the Texas coast, waiting on orders to go in.

"We're definitely going to be operating in a hazardous environment the entire time," he said.

The National Weather Service in Houston said some areas could see dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding.

CoreLogic, a company based in Irvine, Calif., that conducts global property analysis, estimates that almost 233,000 homes along the Texas coast are at risk due to Hurricane Harvey and that the potential reconstruction would total almost $40 billion.

The National Hurricane Center warns that certain "locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

The hurricane warning covers an area from Port Mansfield (near the Mexican border) to Sargent, which is 70 miles southwest of Galveston.

Contributing: Julie Garcia and Matt Woolbright Corpus Christi Caller-Times; Gregory Korte, USA TODAY; Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM