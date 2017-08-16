Ric Flair dealing with 'multiple organ problems,' fiancée says

Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: "Nature Boy"' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Ric Flair’s fiancee said the professional wrestling legend is dealing with “multiple organ problems” in a statement released Wednesday on her Facebook page.

Wendy Barlow did not specify Flair’s diagnosis or cause of the issues, but denied reports that Flair had colon surgery. “It was another surgery! I don’t know how the media comes up with their stories,” she wrote. Flair’s representative has denied other reports that the surgery was “heart related.”

Barlow said Flair, 68, remains in critical condition in an Atlanta hospital and “still needs prayers,” but declined to go into detail.

In the statement, Barlow said she took Flair to the hospital on Friday night for severe abdominal pain and noted, “from that moment on it seems like a nightmare.” She said she was going on Facebook because she has been unable to call family or friends without breaking down.

Flair’s representative initially said he was hospitalized for routine monitoring, but tweeted on Sunday night that he was facing “tough medical issues.” He was put in a medically induced coma Monday in advance of surgery.

On Smackdown Live on Tuesday night, WWE said Flair was “resting comfortably.”

Earlier Wednesday in a conference call with reporters, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque offered his best wishes to Flair and his family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair,” Levesque said. “He’s one of my best friends and has been a large of my career — idol, mentor. It’s been a rough week for him and his family.

“One thing I know is he isn’t going to go without a fight. He’s a fighter and hopefully we’ll be watching him strut down the aisle real soon.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM