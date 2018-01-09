WLBZ
'This is Us' season 2, episode 11 after show

The cast of This is Us discusses episode 11 of the second season.

TEGNA , KING 9:44 PM. EST January 09, 2018

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the eleventh episode of the show’s second season in the web extra That was Us.

The after show features creators and producers as well as cast members, including Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Justin Hartley (Kevin), and Chrissy Metz (Kate).

The groups discuss show themes, such as addiction and parent-child relationships. 

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

