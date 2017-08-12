Trump: 'No place' for violence seen in Virginia
President Donald Trump said Saturday there was "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia and appealed to Americans to "come together as one." (Aug. 12) AP
WUSA 4:27 PM. EDT August 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
South Portland defeated in Little League World SeriesAug 12, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Two fatal crashes in Waldo CountyAug 12, 2017, 3:44 p.m.