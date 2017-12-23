TV ad thanks Trump for letting us say 'merry Christmas' again

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour 2016 at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center December 13, 2016 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Victory has been declared in the perceived "war on Christmas" and it seems you can't turn around without seeing Americans celebrating the triumph. Everywhere, Christmas lights, Christmas trees and Christmas cheer have broken out to the joyful accompaniment of Christmas songs.

Who is to thank for this yuletide tidal wave?

President Trump, according to a new commercial from America First policies — a non-profit started by former Trump campaign aides dedicated to promoting the president's agenda. The group said its "$1 million TV ad blitz begins Christmas day."

Our $1 million TV ad blitz begins Christmas day. Last night, we gave @FoxNews a first look at "Thank You, President Trump!"🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hnp1eCft78 — AmericaFirstPolicies (@AmericaFirstPol) December 21, 2017 The commercial shows a series of "everyday Americans" who are "standing up to thank President Trump for making America great again." They thank him for things such as cutting taxes, "fixing our economy" and "reminding us to stand for our national anthem." The ad closes with an adorable girl standing before a Christmas tree saying, "Thank you, President Trump, for letting us say, 'merry Christmas' again." It is not clear who had kept the girl from wishing people a merry Christmas in the past, but Trump often said on the campaign trail that he would be "bringing Christmas back." In recent weeks, he has told cheering crowds it is safe to say "Merry Christmas" once again. Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly is often credited as being the first to bring attention to the "War on Christmas," a label he used for the increasing use of the more inclusive phrase "happy holidays," as well as rulings blocking religious displays on public grounds. According to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, 76% of Americas believe the "happy holidays" versus "merry Christmas" controversy was "made up for political purposes."

