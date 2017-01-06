Multiple dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

(Photo: NBC Miami)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC News) — A shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, leaving "multiple people dead" and injuring several others as panicked travelers took cover, the Broward County sheriff said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, located about 25 miles north of Miami, tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Calls came in around 12:55 p.m. ET.

In the aftermath of the chaos, cameras outside the airport showed firefighters and other emergency personnel, plus large groups of passengers, standing on a tarmac. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately order an official ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, but officials were not letting anyone inside.

Bob Foster was inside another terminal, waiting for his flight, when crews evacuated everyone outside.

"We were told to hit the deck and we stayed there until we were given the green light to leave," said Foster, speaking to MSNBC from an airport tarmac. "Needless to say, everybody's pretty shaken up."

