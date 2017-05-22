'A number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert: UK police

Police deploy at scene of explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017 at a concert. (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) - Police say there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

Ariana Grande concert was being held at the arena; show was scheduled from 2:35-5:30 p.m. ET (7:35-10:30 p.m. London) — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) May 22, 2017

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press