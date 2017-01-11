Deer caught in headlights (literally) at car dealership

ROSWELL, Ga. (NBC News) — A deer found itself stuck inside a car dealership in Roswell, Georgia, Monday.
The unexpected visitor apparently jumped into a Lexus dealership through an open window.
The confused deer is seen running through the dealership, trying to find a way out.
Car salesmen later helped the little guy out of the building safely.
The dealership says the deer still has not returned any of their follow-up sales calls.
