Deer caught in headlights (literally) at car dealership

(Photo: Nalley Lexus Roswell)

ROSWELL, Ga. (NBC News) — A deer found itself stuck inside a car dealership in Roswell, Georgia, Monday.

The unexpected visitor apparently jumped into a Lexus dealership through an open window.

The confused deer is seen running through the dealership, trying to find a way out.

Car salesmen later helped the little guy out of the building safely.

The dealership says the deer still has not returned any of their follow-up sales calls.

Copyright 2016 WCSH