Dept. of Defense identifies US Army members killed in Afghanistan

(NEWS CENTER) -- Three US soldiers were killed by gunfire last weekend in Afghanistan. On Monday, the Department of Defense released their identities and bare details about the event.
"Operation Freedom's Sentinel" was launched in the Peka Valley/Nangarhar Province on the eastern edge of Afghanistan.
Soldiers killed in the operation were:
Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland;
Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California
Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina
According to iCasualties.org, there have been 2,399 Americans lost serving in Afghanistan. Wikipedia's count as of October 2016 was slightly lower, at 2,386.
Further information about the incident that led to their deaths has not been released. The incident is under current investigation.
