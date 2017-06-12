Dept. of Defense identifies US Army members killed in Afghanistan

US Army emblem

(NEWS CENTER) -- Three US soldiers were killed by gunfire last weekend in Afghanistan. On Monday, the Department of Defense released their identities and bare details about the event.

"Operation Freedom's Sentinel" was launched in the Peka Valley/Nangarhar Province on the eastern edge of Afghanistan.

Soldiers killed in the operation were:

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland;

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, California

Corporal Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, North Carolina

According to iCasualties.org , there have been 2,399 Americans lost serving in Afghanistan. Wikipedia's count as of October 2016 was slightly lower, at 2,386.

Further information about the incident that led to their deaths has not been released . The incident is under current investigation.

