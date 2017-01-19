Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo' Guzman Extradited to U.S., Mexico Says

Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Loera aka "el Chapo Guzman" (C), is escorted by marines as he is presented to the press on February 22, 2014 in Mexico City. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA, This content is subject to copyright.)

Convicted Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the United States, Mexico's government said Thursday.

Several U.S. jurisdictions want to try the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel on federal drug trafficking charges, including prosecutors in San Diego, New York, El Paso, Texas, Miami and Chicago.

A U.S. official told NBC News Thursday evening that Guzman was in the air being flown to the U.S. by Mexican authorities.

He is charged in six separate indictments in the U.S. connected to the Sinaloa cartel, the Justice Department said.

Guzman was recaptured in January of 2016 in the town of Los Mochis, almost six months after he used a tunnel to escape from a maximum-security Mexican prison in a brazen jailbreak.

The case took another twist when it was revealed that the actor Sean Penn traveled to Mexico to meet with Guzman in a remote jungle location while he was on the run, for an article that appeared in Rolling Stone.

"The Justice Department extends its gratitude to the Government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States,"

Guzman slipped into a hole in his shower at Altiplano prison near Mexico City on July 11, 2015 and fled through a mile-long tunnel outfitted with a motorbike that led to a residential construction site. He was recaptured in a pre-dawn raid by Mexico's navy in the town of Los Mochis on Jan. 8, 2016.

Guzman had escaped from a Mexican prison once before, in 2001, purportedly hidden in a laundry cart.

Details about where and when Guzman will first appear in a court in the U.S. were not immediately released.

