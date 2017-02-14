JACKSONVILLE, Florida (NEWS CENTER) - Members of the Coast Guard board investigating the sinking of the El Faro turned to people who worked on the ship, as they search for answers as to why it went down.

33 people died when the ship sank off the Bahamas, including four crew members from Maine.

Evan Bradley, a former Bosun for the ship, spent several hours discussing the operation of the El Faro and the crew he oversaw. Bradley spent 40-years at sea, at times working under two different captains on board the El Faro.

He said the El Faro was old, but a capable working ship. He said his crews were experienced and were good when it came to conducting safety drills. He was asked if they were reluctant to bring up safety concerns. He said "No, they were seasoned sailors who weren’t afraid to speak up."

He did say there were some issues on the ship when Tote was choosing crews for their new ships. People not chosen were disappointed. He said it was not an unhappy ship, but "yeah people were disappointed".

Then he offered his opinion on what could have prevented what happened to the El Faro.

“How can you guys prevent that kind of stuff? You can’t. But to make this work better, from what I’ve seen, better rapport with the officers and crews on these ships. Maybe some universal training. We might be in pirate waters sometime together, ya know. I don’t know, I’ll think about it and write you guys. I’ll ask some of my retired buddies, because that’s a damn good question”, he said.

Bradley added, "I don’t know, newer ships and better weather?"

Fatigue was another issue the board has been exploring throughout these hearings. Bradley testified the docks were noisy when ships were loaded and unloaded. He said sometimes he took Tylenol PM to help him sleep.

Earlier in the day the board questioned a Tote official about a crewman who fell asleep more than once while on watch. Tote fleet safety director John Lawrence said that person was eventually demoted.

