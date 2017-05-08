Former Justice Dept. insider testifies in Russia probe

Sally Yates was removed as acting U.S. Attorney General after expressing concerns about connections between Russia and Pres. Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - An Obama official who warned the White House about contacts between President Donald Trump's first national security adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly about her worries.

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is testifying Monday before a Senate subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the election. Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper also is testifying.

Yates is expected to illuminate what led to the ouster of Michael Flynn. His resignation followed reports that Flynn discussed Russia sanctions with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, contrary to White House statements.

A person familiar with Yates' plans says she is likely to testify she expressed alarm about discrepancies between the statements and what occurred. Trump officials have said Yates merely gave a "heads-up."

The person was not authorized to discuss the testimony by name.

