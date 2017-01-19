Happy Birthday Dolly! East Tennessee's favorite songbird turns 71

Dolly Parton performs during a concert to benefit Dolly's Imagination Library & Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation at The University of Tennessee's Thompson-Boling Arena on May 28, 2014. (Photo: Rick Diamond, Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

East Tennessee's favorite songbird is celebrating a birthday!

Happy Birthday Dolly Parton! You sound as pretty today as you did when you when you first started out singing on the Cas Walker show years ago.

Dolly turns 71 today, but she's showing no signs of slowing down. In the past year, she has celebrated the release of a new album, embarked on her first major U.S. and Canadian tour in more than 25 years, received a lifetime achievement award, premiered a new movie and - in typical generous Dolly fashion - organized a telethon and foundation to support those who lost their homes in the Sevier County wildfires.

East Tennessee is proud to call you one of our own. Dolly, we look forward to celebrating many more birthdays with you!

Jan. 19, 1946-- Dolly Parton is born in Sevier County.

1956-- Parton performs on "The Cas Walker Show" on WIVK Radio and WBIR-TV.

1959-- Dolly performs for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry alongside her uncle Bill Owens.

May 30, 1966-- Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean were married in Georgia.

1967--Dolly offered a regular spot on "The Porter Wagoner Show."

1974-- "I Will Always Love You" goes No. 1 on country chart.

February 1974-- "Jolene" tops country chart.

Oct. 13, 1975-- Dolly Parton is named the CMA female vocalist of the year.

1976-1977-- Parton has syndicated television variety show "Dolly!"

Jan. 19, 1977-- Dolly Parton appears on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" for the first time.

Feb. 15, 1979-- Dolly Parton wins first Grammy Award. Parton won for best female country vocal performance for her "Here You Come Again" album.

Dec. 19, 1980-- "9 to 5" movie is released.

1981-- "9 to 5" reaches No. 1 on the pop, adult-contemporary and country charts.

1986-- Dollywood theme park opens.

Nov. 22, 1989-- "Steel Magnolias" released.

Sept. 22, 1999-- Dolly Parton was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

April 14, 2004-- Parton accepted the Living Legend Medal from the Library of Congress.

Feb. 13, 2011-- "Joyful Noise" released.

July 25, 2015-- Dollywood's DreamMore Resort opens in Pigeon Forge.

Dec. 8, 2015-- Dolly performs "Coat of Many Colors" on "The Voice."

Dec. 10, 2015-- "Coat of Many Colors" airs on NBC.

Aug. 19, 2016-- "Pure & Simple" album released.

Nov. 2, 2016-- Dolly receives the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards.

Nov. 22, 2016-- "Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" movie premiere at Dollywood.

Dec. 13, 2016-- Dolly hosts "Smoky Mountains Rise" telethon to benefit the My People Fund.

