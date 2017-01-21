Hospital release may be nearing for Pres. Bush

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - JULY 8: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara watch as the 700-ton island super structure of the newest aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, is manuvered into place on the deck of ship during a ceremony at the Newport News Shipyard July 8, 2006 in Newport News, Virginia. The placing of the island on the flight desk was part of a ceremony for the carrier that is scheduled to be christened in October. (Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images) (Photo: Gary Knapp, Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) - A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, says both are improving and had a good night as they recover from illnesses at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath says the 92-year-old former president is likely to remain in intensive care for a few more days as he's being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia. He's been in the Houston hospital now for a week.

McGrath said Saturday that the nation's 41st president is breathing well without mechanical assistance and called his office Friday evening to check in.

Former first lady Barbara Bush entered the hospital Wednesday with bronchitis. McGrath says she could be discharged Sunday.

Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

