Incredible images show bison protect calf from coyote at Yellowstone National Park

A bison protects her calf from a coyote at Yellowstone National Park. (Photo: Courtesy Ranger Joy Guffy, Yellowstone National Park)

(USA TODAY Network) — Stunning photos show a bison defend her newborn calf from a coyote in Yellowstone National Park.

The photos, taken by Ranger Joy Guffy, show the coyote attempt to chase the tiny calf and grab it, while the mother bison fights back.

Yellowstone National Park shared the photos on Twitter Tuesday and called the coyote "determined."

According to Yellowstone National Park, the bison had recently given birth.

While there aren't numbers on the bison calfs killed by coyotes or wolves each year, it's not uncommon for the young to become targets, according Jonathan Shafer, a Yellowstone National Park spokesman.

"When it comes to smaller animals, they're definitely preferred prey," Shafer told USA TODAY in a phone interview. "It's easiest to catch something small."

The photos show that despite multiple attempts to isolate the calf from its mother, the coyote came up empty handed.

