Indications that H.W. Bush and family are back in Maine

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- President Bush, Sr. and First Lady Barbara Bush are back in Maine.

The President’s spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed to NEWS CENTER the Bushes arrived Monday at Walker’s Point.

We spoke to a number of the locals around town, and while they heard they were arriving mid-May, nobody actually saw 41 and the First Lady on Monday

But there was one giveaway that the Bushes had arrived. A number of locals told NEWS CENTER to go to their compound. If the flags of Texas, Maine, and the U.S. are flying, it signifies the Bushes have arrived. We took a swing by the compound, and sure enough, the flags were in full view. NEWS CENTER was at Walker’s Point a couple of weeks ago, and the flags were still down.

The Bushes spend their summers in Maine at their family compound before heading back to Houston for the winter in October. Bush, Sr. was recently released from the hospital in Texas after a battle with pneumonia.

© 2017 WCSH-TV