London Bridge van collision, nearby stabbings declared 'terrorist incidents' by police

Police and members of the emergency services attend to victims of a terror attack on London Bridge in central London on June 3, 2017. (Photo: DANIEL SORABJI/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON (NEWS CENTER) -- Authorities have declared the violent incidents at both London Bridge and Borough Market as "terror incidents."

London's Metropolitan Police responded late Saturday night to multiple security incidents across the city — first, reports of a vehicle collision with pedestrians on London Bridge just after 10 p.m. BST, then reports of stabbings in Borough Market.

Police said multiple casualties were reported, according to The Associated Press, and British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage.

An official with the London Ambulance Service later confirmed to NBC News that at least 20 patients were taken to six hospitals across the city following the attack, and that more were treated on scene.

Police ruled the incidents as terror-related shortly before 12:30 a.m. BST.

A separate incident at Vauxhall was confirmed by police as a stabbing, but not believed to be connected to the other two incidents.

The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The London Ambulance Service also tweeted about its response to the incidents:

Our latest statement about #LondonBridge incident. We've sent a number of resources to scene & more info will follow https://t.co/hCiKVCBrnb pic.twitter.com/nCoIPoXCrV — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 4, 2017

President Trump tweeted his support:

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

It followed a tweet about the United States borders:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Other major United States cities have responded to the incidents in London.

While there are no specific/credible threats to #NYC, our Critical Response Command is deployed at heavily travelled pedestrian locations pic.twitter.com/0AS5gItVRk — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) June 3, 2017

Borough Market is a food market believed to be in existance for more than a thousand years. It's just blocks away from the south side of London Bridge, which connects the city's Southwark and City neighborhoods.

London's Metropolitan police urged the public to remain calm, but be alert and vigilant, posting graphics advising citizens to Run, Hide, Tell.

