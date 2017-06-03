Maine takes part in March For Truth marches in Portland

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A nationwide series of rallies today seek to bring legislators attentions to the questions surrounding Russia's involvement in the last US presidential election.

The rallies, called March For Truth, included a big turnout in Portland.

Organizers are asking for an independent commission to lead the investigation and to have the information available to the public.

They're also asking for President Trump to release his tax returns and to clarify his business interests which might be tied to his current office.

"If wrongdoing -- if collusion -- is found we will expect prosecution to occur. We are here to fight for our democracy for transparency and for truth," said rally attendee and speaker Marie Follayttar-Smith

