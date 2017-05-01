May Day protests coming to Maine, and the nation

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Protesters and marchers are expected to hit the streets today to take a stand against the president and his policies.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to join May Day protests across the country.

Rallies invoking the 131-year-old deadly labor rally, in Chicago, are planned from Cedar Falls, Iowa, to New York City and Seattle.

There will be a pro-immigration rally in Portland today.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the rally at Congress Square, hosted by Maine people's alliance.

It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8.

