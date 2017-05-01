WLBZ
May Day protests coming to Maine, and the nation

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:22 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Protesters and marchers are expected to hit the streets today to take a stand against the president and his policies.
 
Tens of thousands of people are expected to join May Day protests across the country.
 
Rallies invoking the 131-year-old deadly labor rally, in Chicago, are planned from Cedar Falls, Iowa, to New York City and Seattle.
 
There will be a pro-immigration rally in Portland today.
 
Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the rally at Congress Square, hosted by Maine people's alliance.
 
It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8.
 
 

