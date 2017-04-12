Mother shares last moments of 4-year-old son's battle with cancer

Nolan Strong Facebook post (Photo: via Nolan Strong Facebook)

A Maryland mother describes the final moments of her 4-year-old son's battle with cancer and it's heart-wrenching.

Ruth Scully of Leonardtown, lost her son Nolan on Feb. 4 to Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

Nolan was diagnosed in Nov. 2015 after coming down with a stuffy nose and struggling to breathe, according to a Facebook page dedicated to the young boy.

Sadly, what was initially thought of as a benign discomfort, turned out to be something much more serious.

Scully wrote about her son's last day in a heartbreaking Facebook post, two months after he passed away.

"I've wanted for a long time to write a little about Nolan's last days." said Scully in the post. "His last few days shined with how amazing my son is. How beautiful he is. How he was made of nothing but pure love."

Scully shared one of her last conversations with her son in the post.

"Me: Poot, it hurts to breathe doesn't it?

Nolan: Weeeelll.... yeah.

Me: You're in a lot of pain aren't you baby?

Nolan: (looking down) Yeah.

Me: Poot, this Cancer stuff sucks. You don't have to fight anymore.

Nolan: (Pure Happiness) I DON'T??!! But I will for you Mommy!!

Me: No Poot!! Is that what you have been doing?? Fighting for Mommy??

Nolan: Well DUH!!

Me: Nolan Ray, what is Mommy's job?

Nolan: To keep me SAFE! (With a big grin)

Me: Honey ... I can't do that anymore here. The only way I can keep you safe is in Heaven. (My heart shattering)

Nolan: Sooooo I'll just go to Heaven and play until you get there! You'll come right?

Me: Absolutely!! You can't get rid of Mommy that easy!!

Nolan: Thank you Mommy!!! I'll go play with Hunter and Brylee and Henry!!"

She stepped into the shower for a few minutes and came back to find Nolan in a coma. Scully said before passing away, her son gave her a miracle.

"My angel took a breath, opened his eyes, smiled at me and said 'I Love You Mommy', turned his head towards me and at 11:54 pm Sgt. Rollin Nolan Scully passed away as I was singing "You are My Sunshine" in his ear."

Her post featured a photo of Nolan waiting for his mom to get out of the shower.

"Now I'm the one terrified to shower." Scully wrote. "With nothing but an empty shower rug now where once a beautiful perfect little boy laid waiting for his Mommy."

