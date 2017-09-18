Navy plans to use Xbox controllers for new periscope systems

The Xbox One controller is displayed on the final day of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California June 13, 2013. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images, 2013 AFP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, reported Saturday that the Navy’s Virginia-class subs don’t have a traditional rotating periscope. They’re being replaced by high-resolution cameras and large monitors.

They can be controlled by a helicopter-style stick. But the Navy plans to integrate an X-box controller into the system because they’re more familiar to younger sailors and require less training.

They’re also cheaper. A controller typically costs less than $30 compared to the $38,000 cost of a photonic mast handgrip and imaging control panel.

The Xbox controller will be included as part of the integrated imaging system for Virginia-class subs beginning with the future USS Colorado. It is supposed to be commissioned by November.

