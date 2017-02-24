NBC NEWS: Some media outlets not allowed into White House briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- President Trump's administration barred multiple media outlets from a White House briefing Friday.

According to NBC News, CNN, Buzzfeed, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and Politico all were not allowed to be part of the 'off-camera' briefing. Reps from the Associated Press and Time Magazine declined coverage because of the situation, according to NBC News.

NBC News says White House Correspondents Association President Jeff Mason emailed members that the board, 'is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House.'

'We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff,' NBC said the email read.

According to the NBC report, Spicer was asked about why certain outlets were not allowed into the gaggle. Spicer said it was because the gaggle was an "expanded pool" and he made that decision.

Copyright 2017 WCSH