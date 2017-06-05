Neighbor kills Okla. man trying to drown twin babies in a bathtub

(Photo: KFOR via NBC News)

(USA TODAY Network) — An Oklahoma man was fatally shot by a neighbor Friday as he tried to drown his infant twins in a bathtub, according to authorities.

Leland Foster, 27, showed up at a house where the babies’ mother, Michelle Forrells, was staying and allegedly forced her and the infants into a bathroom, according to police, NBC reported. Foster held Forrells at knifepoint and tried to drown the twins, authorities said.

During the incident, a 12-year-old girl living in the home ran to neighbor Cash Freeman’s house for help, KFOR-TV reported.

Freeman grabbed his gun and ran to the house, where he saw Foster, the babies' father, trying to kill them, Lisa Bratcher, a spokeswoman for Ada police told NBC. Freeman shot Foster twice in the back.

The babies were taken to the hospital and released, according to NBC.

Freeman was questioned by police and later released. Investigators will decide whether Freeman will face charges for killing Foster, NBC reported.

Read the original story at USATODAY.com

