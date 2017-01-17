New dispute between governor and Maine NAACP

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul LePage is being criticized by Maine Democrats and the NAACP after he decided to speak out about the controversy over Congressman John Lewis and President-elect Donald Trump. That war of words began over the weekend, when Lewis told an interviewer that Trump's election was not "legitimate". Trump responded with Twitter comments critical of Lewis, whom many consider an icon of the national civil rights movement in the 1960's. On Monday, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said she would not attend Trump's inauguration because of those and other comments.

On Tuesday, during a radio interview in WVOM, LePage was highly critical of Pingree for not going to the inauguration, and he also commented on the dispute between Trump and Lewis.

"I'll just say this. John Lewis ought to look at history," said the Governor. "It was Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves. It was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant who fought against Jim Crow laws. A simple thank you would suffice."

Democratic Party chairman Phil Bartlett said LePage "misunderstood" U.S.history, and did not appreciate the contributions of Lewis to the civil rights movement. The leader of the Maine NAACP chapter also was critical of LePage's comments, calling his statement a "painful reminder...that the fight for equal rights and dignity continues."

Later in the day, however, Gov. LePage fired back. In an interview with the Portland Press Herald, LePage said the NAACP "paints with one brush, all white's are racist".

A further comment from the NAACP: “Yesterday, our nation came together to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. and recommit ourselves to his legacy of service and his call of justice for all. Here in Portland, I was honored to join a gathering of almost 700 people at a dinner to celebrate King’s legacy of nonviolence, equality, and dedication to tolerance as means to heal and empower. “Therefore, it is so troubling, the day after such an inspirational gathering, to once again hear Gov. LePage display such staggering ignorance of our nation’s history with his remarks that demeaned; the NAACP, the Civil Rights movement and legendary Civil Rights Champion, Congressman John Lewis. This behavior sadly continues a series of occasions where our governor has chosen to vilify African-Americans while promoting stereotypes, revisionist history and off-color jokes that demean the integrity of his office and the people of Maine. “

