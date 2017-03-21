WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

On camera: Girl escapes kidnapping attempt in Florida

Kidnap attempt caught on camera in Florida.

WESH , WCSH 11:06 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

(WESH) Surveillance video shows the moment a man tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl on Sunday, according to Osceola County, Florida deputies.
 
The footage shows a red car stop next to the child in a Walmart parking lot. After a few moments, you can see the child run away.
 
"He told her to get into his car and she said, 'No, no, no,' and yelled and ran back to the store," the girl's grandmother, Niobis Jaquez said. "I am very proud of her because her intuition kicked in and she knew what to do."
 
Police are still searching for the would-be abductor.
 

Copyright 2017 WESH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories