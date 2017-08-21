WLBZ
Close

Police: Barcelona attacker has been shot down

Associated Press , WCSH 12:43 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Regional police have confirmed that the fugitive Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot down in a small town outside the city.

In a tweet, the Catalan regional police say Abouyaaqoub was the suspect wearing an explosives belt who was shot Monday afternoon in Subirats, a town west of Barcelona.

Abouyaaqoub had been the subject of a massive manhunt since the attack Thursday in Barcelona that killed 13 people and wounded over 120.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories