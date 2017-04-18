President George H.W. Bush returns to hospital with pneumonia

Photo tweeted by the Bush family spokesman of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara.

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital with another "mild case" of pneumonia, spokesman Jim McGrath has confirmed.

Bush, 92, is being treated at Methodist Hospital in Houston but is doing fine, his spokesman said.

His office issued the following statement:

“He is already well on the path to recovery and going home,” McGrath said.

The former president spent two weeks in Methodist back in January with pneumonia. He was on a ventilator and in ICU but rallied, and had been doing fine.

In February, Bush and wife Barbara, who was also hospitalized in January, took part in the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.

© 2017 WCSH-TV