Report: 13 sexual misconduct claims against ex-St. Paul's school staffers substantiated

St. Paul's School (NECN)

(NECN -- Officials at a prestigious New Hampshire prep school say they have substantiated claims of sexual misconduct by 13 former faculty and staff members, ranging from simple boundary violations to rape.

St. Paul's School in Concord released a report Monday that is the culmination of a nearly year-long investigation conducted by an outside law firm hired by the school.

The investigation was commissioned last year after it was learned that a former St. Paul's teacher had been terminated from another school back in 1974 for admitted sexual misconduct.

