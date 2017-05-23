Stephen King calls Islamic State ‘rogue cult' on Twitter

Stephen King's books include Carrie , The Shining , The Stand and IT

BANGOR, Maine (AP) -- Horror author Stephen King says Islamic State is a “rogue cult” and that the group’s bombings will eventually lead to its undoing.

King made the comments via his Twitter account on Tuesday morning in the aftermath of a suicide bombing attack at an Ariana Grande show on Monday night that left 22 people dead in Manchester, England.

ISIS: A rogue cult that has substituted superstition and murder for spirituality. Every bombing hastens the day when they will be no more. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 23, 2017

King’s tweet says Islamic State “has substituted superstition and murder for spirituality” and “every bombing hastens the day when they will be no more.”

The United States’ top intelligence official said Tuesday morning that the U.S. government had not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the bombing. The group has said one of its members planted the bomb.

