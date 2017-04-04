Syria gas attack reportedly kills dozens in Idlib Province

NEWS CENTER

(NEWS CENTER) -- According to an NBC News report , over 50 Syrian citizens have been killed by a "suspected" chemical attack in the northern portion of the Idlib province.

Although details are murky, the attack has been reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is funded from Britain.

Another pro-opposition association has also confirmed the death of "dozens" of Syrians, according to The Associated Press.

Note: None of the images released by the Idlib Media Center or media release from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

As substantial updates to the subject of this potential attack arise we will continue to release them.

