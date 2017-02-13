Tote safety official provides few clues to El Faro investigative board

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (NEWS CENTER) - At The El Faro hearing in Jacksonville, a top safety official with the company that owned the aging cargo ship said he could not offer an opinion on what happened with the ship losing propulsion as it headed towards Hurricane Joaquin.

33 people were lost at sea when the ship sank off the coast of the Bahamas in October of 2015. Four were from Maine, Captain Michael Davidson, Michael Holland, Dylan Meklin and Danielle Randolph.

Lee Peterson was the head of Marine Safety for TOTE at the time of the El Faro’s sinking. He told board members he did read through the Voyage Date Recorder transcripts, but he appeared to shed little insight into what led to the problems on the ship.

Throughout the morning and into the afternoon Peterson was grilled by the board about issues with the boilers that helped power the ship, non-compliance with regulations required for the crew to get rest, and concerns with the emergency call system that were not addressed. Peterson did not have a lot of answers for the board and did not want to offer an opinion on what went wrong.

Board member Commander Mike Odom asked “Would you care to offer any opinion you might have as to what was happening in the engine room and the challenges that led to the loss propulsion aboard the El Faro?"

Peterson responded "Commander, I don’t think I have anything to add. I think we’ve covered a lot of territory here”.

Peterson was asked about the emotional call Captain Davidson made to shore when the ship first got into trouble. You could hear the frustration when the operator asked for his rank and to spell the name of the ship. Davidson responded “Oh man, the clock is ticking”. He had expressed frustration before about the emergency call system and nothing was done to correct it.

Board member Keith Fawcett asked “It was never rectified, can you explain why that might not have happened?" Peterson responded “He realized they weren’t reacting as quickly as we would like and we were being proactively trying to rectify that. I don’t have an answer to your particular question".

Peterson did have high praise for the Captain, engineering team and the rest of the crew, describing them as some of the most qualified he ever met.

Tomorrow two former El Faro crew members will describe for the board their experiences on the ship and how it was operated.

