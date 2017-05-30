U.S. has started sending weapons to Syrian Kurds, per NBC News

(Photo: CTSY: Getty / Delil Souleiman)

(NEWS CENTER) -- There is follow through on a previous plan to start providing Syrian Kurds with arms to combat ISIS.

According to a report by NBC News' Courtney Kube, two US defense officials have stated that the US military has begun to provide "equipment and weapons" to Kurdish fighters from the 'Syrian Democratic Forces' (YPG).

The next major target to retake from ISIS control is the city of Raqqa, that has been under ISIS control since 2014.

In early May, President Trump publicly approved a plan with the Pentagon to arm Kurds serving under the YPG.

