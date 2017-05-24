Navy dad surprises daughters in music class

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two little girls from Lewiston got a special surprise in school today: a long-awaited reunion with their Dad.

Bill Gunter is in the Navy and was deployed to Guam. It had been a year since he had last hugged his kids, but he finally got the chance to do it again today.

Gunter surprised his two daughters, showing up unexpectedly in their music class at Montello Elementary School.

It was a reunion filled with smiles and excitement, and the girls say they are happy to have their Dad back for a while.

WATCH: Maine dad deployed with Navy for year reunites with daughters in Lewiston

