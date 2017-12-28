NC man arrested in connection with Millinocket murder, another sought

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Millinocket man last week, with another suspect wanted, according to officials.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said Christopher Murray, 38, of Maxton, North Carolina, was arrested there Wednesday in a vehicle. He will be charged with the murder of Wayne Lapierre once he returns to Maine, McCausland said. Lapierre was shot and killed in his Millinocket home December 19.

Tony Locklear

Police are additionally searching for 43-year-old Tony Locklear, also of Maxton, who they believe is still in the area. He is also wanted on a murder charge.

Lapierre's wife was also wounded in the home invasion.

© 2017 WCSH-TV