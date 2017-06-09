NCAA long jump title belongs to Kate the Great

EUGENE, Ore. (NEWS CENTER) -- A winning leap at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships has a star athlete from Maine jumping for joy.
Kate Hall from Casco competes for the University of Georgia.
She was the top finisher in long jump at the meet in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday night. Her best jump measured 6.73 meters.
Hall's closest competition was also a Georgia teammate. Only .02 meter separated the jumps by Hall and Keturah Orji.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LONG JUMP RESULTS
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs