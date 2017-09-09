New England to remember 9/11 with memorials, flag waving

Freeport Flag Ladies (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Cities across New England will commemorate the 16th anniversary of 9/11 with memorial services, moments of silence and a stair climb to honor the hundreds of firefighters who died that day.



At the Cathedral of the Pines in New Hampshire, a Monday ceremony will include a reading of the names of the more than 2,700 people who died when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.



A memorial service will be held outside Portsmouth City Hall starting at 8:46 a.m. when the first plane hit. And in Manchester, volunteers will climb stairs at a baseball stadium to honor the 343 firefighters who died.



In Maine, the Freeport Flag Ladies will wave the Stars and Stripes on Main Street, as they've done every week since 9/11.

